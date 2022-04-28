Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 28, 2022 / 8:37 AM

Minnesota couple, who played lottery on first date, wins $66M

By Wade Sheridan
Minnesota couple, who played lottery on first date, wins $66M
A couple from Minnesota has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner since Minnesota joined the game in 2010. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner.

The couple selected the cash option and has won approximately $66.9 million before tax withholdings. The winning ticket was worth $110 million.

Advertisement

The pair told lottery officials that they had their first date 30 years ago on April 17, 1990, the first day that scratch-off lottery tickets became available in Minnesota.

They spent the date scratching off tickets over pizza.

The wife has been using the same lottery numbers for years and has played faithfully since the end of 2021. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 with a Mega Ball of 17.

"I got about five minutes of work done," the wife said about returning to work the next day after realizing that she had won millions.

Advertisement

The couple hired a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before claiming the money. The winners are looking forward to retirement and will be using the money to purchase a house, car and travel.

Minnesota hasn't had a Mega Millions jackpot winner since the state joined the game in 2010. The win also represents the largest prize claimed under Minnesota's new anonymity law.

Recently, an unidentified construction worker from Bowie, N.C., won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after he decided to take a day off from work.

Read More

Maryland man takes day off from work, wins $100,000 from scratch-off North Carolina woman wins $250,000, wants to open tire shop for dad Three lottery players in Massachusetts win $100,000

Latest Headlines

National Super Hero Day was started by Marvel Comics in 1995
Odd News // 1 hour ago
National Super Hero Day was started by Marvel Comics in 1995
April 28 (UPI) -- National Super Hero Day, celebrated annually on April 28, was started by employees at Marvel Comics in 1995 to celebrate heroes both real and fictional.
Tropicana unveils cereal meant to be eaten with orange juice
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Tropicana unveils cereal meant to be eaten with orange juice
April 27 (UPI) -- Tropicana announced breakfast fans will soon be able to try a new product combining a pair of early morning favorites: cereal and orange juice.
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
Odd News // 16 hours ago
Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door
April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door.
11-foot alligator blocks traffic on Florida highway
Odd News // 16 hours ago
11-foot alligator blocks traffic on Florida highway
April 27 (UPI) -- A Florida highway was temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to an unusual traffic hazard in the roadway -- an 11-foot alligator.
40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets spilled onto Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 17 hours ago
40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets spilled onto Pennsylvania highway
April 27 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning when an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its load of 40,000 pounds of chicken nuggets onto the roadway.
Traffic-blocking pig captured with help from police bearing snacks
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Traffic-blocking pig captured with help from police bearing snacks
April 27 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said they used snacks to capture a loose pig that was creating a traffic hazard by wandering out into a busy road.
Snowboarder spends 12 hours on Maine slopes to break world record
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Snowboarder spends 12 hours on Maine slopes to break world record
April 27 (UPI) -- A snowboarder broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 12 hours on the slopes in Maine and traversed nearly 100,000 vertical feet.
Indiana city's 'most wanted' chicken safely apprehended
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Indiana city's 'most wanted' chicken safely apprehended
April 27 (UPI) -- The City of Charleston, Ind., announced a loose chicken dubbed "Charleston's Most Wanted" has been safely apprehended after several days on the lam.
Georgia Tech students create 4.2-mile hopscotch course for world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Georgia Tech students create 4.2-mile hopscotch course for world record
April 27 (UPI) -- Members of a student organization at Georgia Tech attempted a Guinness World Record by creating and taking on a 4.2-mile hopscotch course.
World's oldest scientific zoo celebrates 194th anniversary
Odd News // 23 hours ago
World's oldest scientific zoo celebrates 194th anniversary
April 27 (UPI) -- The ZSL London Zoo, the oldest scientific zoo in the world, is celebrating its 194th anniversary on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
Boy, 13, set to graduate from University of Minnesota
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Snake slithers across North Carolina woman's doorbell camera
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement