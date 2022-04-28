Minnesota couple, who played lottery on first date, wins $66M

A couple from Minnesota has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner since Minnesota joined the game in 2010. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner. The couple selected the cash option and has won approximately $66.9 million before tax withholdings. The winning ticket was worth $110 million. Advertisement

The pair told lottery officials that they had their first date 30 years ago on April 17, 1990, the first day that scratch-off lottery tickets became available in Minnesota.

They spent the date scratching off tickets over pizza.

MN's new #MegaMillions mega millionaires have come forward. Our winners are remaining anonymous, but they were happy to have us share a bit of their story. No spoilers, but let's just say that it was a love story turned lottery story ❤️ Read more: https://t.co/c6mTN43Sgs pic.twitter.com/6FKNO57Y3G— Minnesota Lottery (@mnlottery) April 27, 2022

The wife has been using the same lottery numbers for years and has played faithfully since the end of 2021. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 with a Mega Ball of 17.

"I got about five minutes of work done," the wife said about returning to work the next day after realizing that she had won millions.

Advertisement

The couple hired a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before claiming the money. The winners are looking forward to retirement and will be using the money to purchase a house, car and travel.

Minnesota hasn't had a Mega Millions jackpot winner since the state joined the game in 2010. The win also represents the largest prize claimed under Minnesota's new anonymity law.

Recently, an unidentified construction worker from Bowie, N.C., won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after he decided to take a day off from work.