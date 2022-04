Diana Chabier of North Carolina won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after she stopped for pie. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Diana Chabrier of North Carolina was craving pie and went on a dessert run at night that resulted in her winning $100,000. Chabrier stopped by a Food Lion in Franklinton and bought a $30 200X The Cast scratch-off lottery ticket after the grocery store was sold out of the pie. Advertisement

"They didn't have my pie so I got a ticket instead. I can't say the name of the pie, or it will sell out," Chabrier told lottery officials.

Chabrier played the ticket the next morning with her husband and daughter. She realized she had won $100,000 after taking a photo of the ticket and zooming in.

Chabrier said she will use the winnings to pay bills and finally obtain the pie.

"I'm just so grateful. This will really take the weight off my husband's shoulders," she said.

Recently, an unidentified woman from South Carolina stopped by a convenience store to buy candy and purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her $375,000.