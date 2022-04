An elementary school teacher won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that her husband bought her. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Elementary school teacher Robyn Mejia has won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that her husband bought her after a rough week. Mejia's husband purchased a Ca$H to Go scratch-off ticket from a 7-Eleven in Thurmont, Md., in an effort to lift his wife's spirits. Advertisement

The couple were shocked to discover that they had won. The husband double-checked things by scanning the ticket at the 7-Eleven and had his brother scan it on his phone using the Maryland Lottery app.

Mejia, who rarely plays the lottery, said that the winnings will go towards a new house. She also kept the scratch-off ticket in a safe until she came to Baltimore to claim her prize after her school went on spring break.

"We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year. But now, we don't have to wait," Mejia said.

The 7-Eleven will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Recently, an unidentified woman from South Carolina stopped by a convenience store to buy candy and purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her $375,000.