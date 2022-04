A woman in South Carolina won $375,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after stopping for candy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from South Carolina stopped by a convenience store to buy candy and purchased a scratch-off lottery that earned her $375,000. The woman had selected the Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket and scratched it off back at home. Advertisement

The ticket had the word "jumbo" along with a prize of $75,000. Her family pointed out that her winnings had been increased by five times due to getting "jumbo."

"I was running through the house screaming," she told lottery officials.

"Now I can buy a lot of candy," she continued.

The woman did not specify what she will do with her winnings. The odds of landing the top prize of $375,000 from the Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket is 1 in 960,000.

The convenience store will receive $3,750 for selling the ticket.

