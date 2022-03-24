Message in a bottle tossed from fishing boat in 1995 found in France

March 24 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle that was thrown into the Atlantic ocean in 1995 was discovered after it came ashore in Brittany, France.

The bottle came from Jonathan 'Ivan' Saunders who was working as the engineer on a fishing boat from Gloucester, Mass., named the Hannah Boden.

Saunders described the boat he was on, listed its crew, including Captain Linda Greenlaw, listed his coordinates and asked whoever found it to respond back to him with the date and location where the bottle was recovered.

Saunders left his address at the bottom of the message and also placed a dollar bill inside the bottle. The letter was dated April 20, 1995, and the bottle was released near Puerto Rico.

CBS Boston spoke with Greenlaw, who said she had lost track of Saunders.

"I lost track of Ivan many years ago and probably haven't even thought about him in the last 20 years or so, but would love to reconnect with him. It's just a really fun way to do so, say, 'Hey look, somebody found your note,'" Greenlaw said.

Greenlaw also stated that dollar bills are usually placed into bottles so that finders will open them and not think they're trash.

Recently, a message in a bottle sent by a 6-year-old Canadian girl in 2001 was recovered by a beach goer in England. The girl, named Anna, wrote a note about not polluting and had released the bottle in the Bahamas.

Another bottle was recently found by a woman walking on a Norwegian beach with her son. The message inside was from Joanna Buchan, who described her thoughts on school, her dog, teddy bears and house.