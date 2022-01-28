Message in a bottle from Scotland reaches Norway 25 years later

Joanna Buchan, of Scotland ,authored a message in a bottle in 1996 as part of a school project and the bottle was found 25 years later on a beach in Norway. Photo by Atlantios/Pixabay.com

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched by a young girl in Scotland in the 1990s was found 25 years later by a woman walking on a Norwegian beach with her young son. Elena Andreassen Haga said she and her son, Eliah, were walking on the beach in Gasvaer when they found a bottle with a letter inside. Advertisement

They opened the bottle and discovered the note had been written in 1996 by a girl named Joanna Buchan. The letter said the bottle was thrown into the water from a fishing boat off the coast of Peterhead, about 800 miles from where it ended up.

The letter, written as part of a school project, featured the author's opinions on school, her dog, teddy bears, her "rather big house" and other subjects.

"By the way, I hate boys," the letter concluded.

Haga found the bottle in 2020 and tracked Buchan down on Facebook, but she didn't discover the message request until this week.

"I vaguely remember doing a message in a bottle at Peterhead Central School that we sent off Peterhead in 1996," Buchan, who is now working as doctor in Australia, told BBC Scotland.

Buchan said reading the letter was a window into her own young mind.

"When I read it, I just died laughing," she said. "There's some really lovely lines in there, like what was important to me at the time. I wish I could tell my teachers of the time, whose idea it would have been."

Haga said she was happy to have finally connected with the message's author. She said she is not the first person in her family to make such a discovery.

"My father also found a message in a bottle when he was about 5, and he's 66 now, so that's quite some time ago, but in the same area," she said. "So this is like it's normal to have things washed up on shore, but it's not very often that you find something with this kind of significance."