Letters from previous residents found hidden behind Nebraska home's mirror

Jodi and Kendal Loseke were remodeling the bathroom of the house they recently purchased in Columbus, Neb., when they found a pair of notes stashed behind a bathroom mirror from the house's residents in 1967 and 1995. Photo by gurlwithapen/Pixabay.com

March 11 (UPI) -- A couple renovating the house they recently purchased in Nebraska removed a bathroom mirror and found two letters from previous residents -- one from 1967, and another from 1995. Jodi and Kendal Loseke said they started renovating the Columbus home they bought to flip about a month ago, and while working in the bathroom they discovered two letters hidden behind a bathroom mirror. Advertisement

The first letter, dated June 7, 1967, was authored by 8-year-old Sue Marshall.

"I am Sue Marshall. I live here. Whoever finds this letter, good luck," Marshall wrote.

The second letter, written on the same sheet of paper underneath Marshall's message, was written by 27-year-old Mike Gokie on Feb. 24, 1995.

"I found this letter while remodeling the bathroom," Gokie wrote. "Perhaps you have found it doing the same."

The Losekes said it wasn't hard to track down both of the letter writers -- Jodi was already friends with Gokie and his wife, Tara, and her stepmother has been friends with Marshall for years.

The Losekes, Marshall and Gokie met up at the house Thursday to swap stories. Marshall said she doesn't remember writing the original note, but the handwriting was definitely hers and she thinks the project may have been the idea of her parents.

Advertisement

Marshall wrote a new letter explaining the history of the home, its various residents and hidden letters. The Losekes said it will be left with the original letters behind the mirror when renovations are complete.

Matt Streatfeild, of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, was renovating his home in October 2021 when he made a similar discovery -- a message in a bottle stashed between walls.

Streatfeild said the message was written by four construction workers who built the walls in 1974.

Streatfeild posted photos of the note to Facebook, and was later able to get into contact with Ron Niddrie, one of the workers who authored the message.

"One of these little mementos has paid off," Middrie said. "The fact that it was 47 years ago was even more of a shock."