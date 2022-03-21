Brown tree snake interrupts Australian woman's highway drive

March 21 (UPI) -- A Brown tree snake slithered through a woman's car engine and appeared through her dashboard as she was driving down the highway in Australia.

The woman pulled over and called reptile specialist Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who met her on the side of the road. The woman was driving roughly 68 miles per hour when she noticed the snake.

A rep for the company searched for the snake in the car's engine and was finally able to capture it after it wrapped itself around the car's tires in a video uploaded to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Facebook page on Sunday.

Snakes like to enter a car's engine bay as it provides shelter and a warm area to hide.

"If you ever have a snake in your engine bay or come out on the windscreen, the best thing to do is pull over safely and turn the car off and give your local snake catcher like us a call!" Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said.

Police recently had to remove a boa constrictor from a man's car in Brazil.