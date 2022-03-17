Trending
Odd News
March 17, 2022 / 10:47 AM

Australian woman mistakes Carpet python in pantry for burglar

By Wade Sheridan

March 17 (UPI) -- A woman from Glenview, Australia, mistook a Carpet python for a burglar when she heard a glass break in her kitchen.

The woman first called police before she got into contact with reptile specialist Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 who came to the rescue late at night.

A rep for the company approached the woman's pantry and was able to locate the snake on the top shelf.

The rep was able to grab the Carpet python safely with little trouble in a video uploaded to the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Facebook page on Wednesday. The snake was placed into a bag and was later released.

"It was a busy night last night with plenty of snakes on the move and a few of them entering houses," the company said.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 recently captured a seven-foot Carpet python that was hiding near an Australian man's fridge as he went to grab a beer.

