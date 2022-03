The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said an eastern indigo snake found this week in the Conecuh National Forest is only the second of its species to be found in the wild in Alabama in more than 60 years. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army/Wikimedia Commons

March 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Alabama said an eastern indigo snake found in the wild is only the second of the species to be discovered in the state in over 60 years. The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said a young eastern indigo snake was found by researchers in Conecuh National Forest.

The division said the snake is the product of natural pairings of snakes released into the national forest as part of the state's eastern indigo project.

The project began releasing captive-raised snakes into the wild in 2010 as part of efforts to establish a population in the wild, but no wild-born eastern indigos were identified by researchers until one was discovered in 2020.

The snake found on Wednesday is only the second of the species found in the wild in over 60 years.

"The snake found yesterday indicates that the project is resulting in some thriving and reproducing indigos -- just what we wanted! Reintroducing a species to its native range is a daunting task, and we celebrate each step of its success," the division said in a Facebook post.