A woman from Michigan won $500,00 from a Wild Time Supreme scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old woman from Branch Country, Mich., won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket that she picked out due to its color. "I don't typically play Wild Time Supreme but I liked the color of the ticket, so I decided to buy two of them," the woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said to lottery officials. Advertisement

The winning Wild Time Supreme ticket featured a pink, purple and silver color scheme.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw what I'd won, I was completely shocked. I still am!" the woman said.

"It feels like such a blessing to win. The prize could not have come at a better time," she continued.

The woman said she plans on saving her cash prize.

Wild Time Supreme was launched in June with players winning more than $37 million in total from the scratch-off ticket.