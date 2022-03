Emmanuel Sumigcay of Norfolk, Va., discovered he won $100,00 playing the Virginia Lottery at 3 a.m. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

March 9 (UPI) -- Emmanuel Sumigcay of Norfolk, Va., was able to double his Powerball earnings by spending an extra dollar for Power Play, resulting in $100,000. Sumigcay, using numbers that represented important family dates, had correctly selected four numbers plus the Powerball number. Advertisement

Under normal circumstances, this would have resulted in a $50,000 cash prize, however, the extra dollar spent on Power Play doubled his earnings.

Sumigcay discovered he had won the Virginia Lottery's Powerball at 3 a.m. after working the late shift, causing him to immediately wake up his wife.

The winner told lottery officials that he will put the $100,000 towards retirement.