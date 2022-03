Richard "Rick" Heilman of Maryland won $100,000 off of a scratch-off lottery ticket. He previously won a cruise and season tickets for football through the Maryland Lottery. Photo courtesy of the Maryland lottery.

March 10 (UPI) -- Lottery enthusiast Richard 'Rick' Heilman of Riverdale, Md., has won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. Heilman, who takes part in a Mega Millions and Powerball pool with 28 co-workers along with a scratch-off pool, won the money after purchasing a $100,000 Lucky instant ticket at Riverdale's Town Center Market. Advertisement

"It's already spent!" Heilman, 64, told lottery officials about his plans for the cash prize before detailing where the money will go.

Heilman stated that he and his wife will use some of the money on renovations for their rental property along with a European river tour with his sister-in-law.

Other funds will be put into college savings accounts for his two granddaughters and to purchase himself a new, dark grey suit. Heilman stated that the winnings will help him as he plans on retiring soon.

Heilman previously won a cruise and season tickets for football through the Maryland Lottery's My Lottery Rewards loyalty program.