July 29, 2021 / 12:07 PM

TikTok star's 2.56-inch mouth gape earns Guinness World Record

July 29 (UPI) -- A Connecticut-based TikTok star with an unusually large mouth was certified by Guinness World Records as having the world's largest mouth gape.

Samantha Ramsdell, 31, went viral multiple times on TikTok when she showed off the size of her mouth, leading her to seek the Guinness record for the world's largest mouth gape (female).

A Guinness adjudicator accompanied Ramsdell to her local dentist's office in South Norwalk, Conn., where her gape was measured at 2.56 inches.

"Being 31 and being able to get a record for something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small, it's great because now it's like one of the biggest, best things about me," Ramsdell told Guinness.

Ramsdell has 1.7 million followers, and has even done duet videos with Isaac Johnson, whose 4-inch gape earned him the male version of the record.

"If I had advice for anyone who had a large body part, or something really unique, and they wanted to go for the Guinness World Records title, I would say do it!" she said.

"Do it proud and make it your biggest asset. It's your superpower, it is thing that makes you special and different from everyone else walking around."

