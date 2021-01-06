Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Canadian police officer investigating a witness' report of a severed foot at the side of a road made a considerably less alarming discovery -- a discarded mannequin foot.

The Delta Police Department in British Columbia said an officer on foot in Ladner was stopped by a passing driver.

"The driver appears quite distraught and states that there is a severed foot roadside by the pump house," the department said in a Facebook post.

The post said the officer went to the location and discovered the object was "luckily" not a human body part, but rather "the foot of a mannequin."

"If you happen upon a mannequin with a missing left foot, let them know that it can be found at the Delta Police Department," the post said.