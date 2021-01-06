Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Massachusetts said they are trying to determine the origins of a llama found wandering loose in a field.

Newburyport/West Newbury Animal Control said in a Facebook post the llama was found wandering a field alone Monday, and witnesses said they did not know where the animal came from.

The llama was taken to Tiny Acres Farm in New Hampshire for temporary lodging while authorities investigate.

Animal control is asking the llama's owner, or anyone with information on the animal's owner, to contact officials.