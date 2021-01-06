Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A team of United Arab Emirates chefs came together to break a Guinness World Record by baking 2,209 pies and arranging them into a line.

The record attempt, organized by the Emirates Culinary Guild and USA Pears, featured the chefs baking pear pies at the Madinat Jumeirah resort in Dubai and arranging them into a single line.

Advertisement

The line of 2,209 pies broke the previous record of 1,608 pies, which was set in Australia in 2016.

The attempt included chefs from Jumeirah Creekside, Radisson Blu Hotel DDC, Madinat Jumeirah, Le Meridien Airport, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Crown Plaza Shaikh Zayed Road, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, Bakemart, Emirates Flight Catering, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, Sarood Hospitality and students from International Center for Culinary Arts Dubai.

The pies were donated to food access charity Sahem for Hope.