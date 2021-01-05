Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer that wandered out onto the ice of a frozen river and fell through to the frigid water below.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the river Saturday when the deer was spotted stranded in freezing water.

The department posted photos to Facebook of the ensuing rescue.

"Using ice rescue techniques and equipment, Engineer Tim Brantner and Firefighter Aaron Crane pulled the deer from the river with assistance of other fire department personnel," the department said.