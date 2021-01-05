Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman said she was lucky to walk away alive and uninjured after a piece of plywood fell from a lumber truck and crashed through her windshield.

Stephanie Williams of Port Charlotte said she was on Interstate 75, near exit 190, when she noticed the load of wood being carried by a large commercial vehicle ahead of her was not tightly secured.

"One of their pieces of plywood actually lifted up off the back and caught the wind and kind of danced in the air, making it sway directly toward my car," Williams told WBBH-TV.

Williams said the piece of plywood crashed through the driver's side of her windshield, but it struck her door frame and broke.

"If I had been any higher off the ground it definitely would have gotten me and I wouldn't have been able to spend Christmas with my kids," Williams said.



Williams said she was not able to get enough information to identify the truck or the operating company.

"I really want to know who the company was that would be so careless securing their product," she said.