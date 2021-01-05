Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old skier who was left dangling from a chairlift in New York state was safely returned to solid ground when ski patrol members caught her in a safety tarp.

A video recorded at the Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua shows the girl dangling by her jacket from the chairlift high over the ground.

Ski Patrol members held a safety tarp under the girl, breaking her fall when she came free of her coat.

The girl's sister said the 14-year-old skier was not injured in the incident.

Witnesses said the girl was dangling for about 2 minutes before the rescue.

Daniel Fuller, general manager at the resort, said an internal investigation will be conducted into the incident.