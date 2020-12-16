Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A California man paid off his boss' library fines for a book that's been overdue for 48 years as both "a joke" and a Christmas gift.

Kenny Newell sent a message to the Marin County Free Library explaining Tony Goodman, his boss at mobile game development company PeopleFun, had checked out a book called Look Out For Pirates! In 1972.

"Obviously, it was almost 50 years ago and (the book) has been lost to time, but I was wanting to pay the late fee or replacement cost for the book as a joke and giving him a confirmation receipt for Christmas," Newell wrote.

The library, which no longer charges late fees, agreed and set the cost at $58 -- one dollar for each year the book was late, and $10 to cover the cost of the book.

Stephanie Hartwell-Mandella, the Corte Madera library branch manager, said the 1972 rate of $0.01 per day would have amounted to an overdue fee of $178.65, but the fine would have been capped at the original cost of the book.

Newell said he presented Goodman with the receipt last week.

"During a year when smiles are in short supply and tension has been high for many, it was fun to stop and do something silly," Newell told library officials. "Hopefully, it won't count against me on my next employee quarterly review."