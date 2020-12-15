A New South Wales, Australia, woman said she is celebrating after learning she won a $151,183.01 lottery jackpot and finding out she has a grandchild on the way on the same day. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she found two reasons for celebration in a single day when she found out she has a grandchild on the way just hours before discovering she won a $150,000 lottery jackpot.

The Tweeds Head, New South Wales, resident bought two tickets for Monday's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot on The Lott's website.

The woman told The Lott officials she was shocked to receive a phone call Tuesday informing her that she had won a jackpot totaling $151,183.01.

The winner said the call wasn't her first happy surprise of the day.

"You know, I have a lot of reasons to be celebrating today," she said. "I have actually been walking around all day in shock already. I just found out I am going to have another grandchild!"

"It was a huge shock and now this is a huge shock! What an incredible day," she said.

The woman said she will discuss what to do with the money with her husband.

"We will pop a bottle of champagne, get over the shock of this and then make some plans for our prize," she said.