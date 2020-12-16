Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida wildlife control specialist shared video from the capture of an 8.5-foot boa constrictor found slithering loose.

Scott Flavelle of Scott's Animal Services said he responded to a report of a large snake on the loose in Lehigh Acres and he arrived to find the animal was a red tailed boa constrictor, a non-venomous species native to South America.

Flavelle said the snake was likely a pet that either escaped or was released by its owner. The 8.5-foot reptile weighed in at about 60 pounds.

He said the snake has now been taken to a new home at Adam's Animal Encounters in Bokeelia.