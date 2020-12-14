A pair of Cambridge Park, New South Wales, Australia, men said they changed the store from which they buy their lottery tickets after 40 years of playing together -- and won a jackpot of more than $650,000. Photo courtesy of The Lott

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian friends who have played the lottery together for about 40 years finally scored a jackpot of more than $650,000 after they changed the store from which they make their purchases.

A member of the two-person lottery team from Cambridge Park, New South Wales, told The Lott officials that they have been longtime lottery partners.

"We've been playing for about 40 years. We started off working together and became mates. We've been playing Lotto together ever since," the man said.

He said he was shocked when his wife checked the weekend's Saturday Lotto numbers.

"My wife checked the ticket on Saturday night. She came in and woke me up and told me we'd won. I thought she was having me on," the winner said. "We just can't believe it. We were only saying the other day we thought we were due for a big win."

The friends are now splitting a jackpot of $665,991.58. The man said there was one factor that was different from the other times the friends had played the lottery together.

"This time, my mate bought the ticket from a different outlet than usual. Maybe that made the difference," he said.

The winning ticket was purchased from the Cambridge Park Newsagency.

The man said he is working out what to do with his share of the winnings.

"The only thing I've thought about is buying a new car," he said. "I'm not going to get carried away until I see it in the bank account. Then we can plan other things, like helping family, holidays and whatever else."