Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he had "a feeling" about some numbers he copied down from a TV show that led to his buying 160 tickets for a single lottery drawing -- and winning $800,000.

Kwame Cross of Dumfries told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 160 tickets for the Pick 4's Dec. 5 night drawing from the Roselyn Sunoco in Arlington and all of the tickets bore the same number combination: 7314.

"I saw an address in a TV show, in the background, and for some reason it stayed with me," he told Lottery officials. "I just had a feeling."

Each of Cross' 160 tickets won a $5,000 top prize in the drawing, for a grand total of $800,000.

"I thought, 'This can't be real!'" he said. "I had to pull over and check like 82 times. It feels surreal!"

Cross said he hasn't yet decided what to do with his winnings.