Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Virginia couple said their pet lizard's appetite turned out to be lucky when the search for a snack led to a $200,000 lottery jackpot.

Charlene Goad of Bassett told Virginia Lottery officials she and her husband went out on an errand to find some worms for their pet lizard, George, and her husband went into the first store they tried to find the reptile's preferred snack food.

Goad said her husband discovered the store, Fas Mart in Bassett, was out of worms, but he decided to buy four Jewel 7s scratch-off lottery tickets.

"He said the green seven just kept popping out at him," Goad recalled.

The man brought the tickets back to the car, where Goad scratched them while her husband drove.

Goad said she was shocked to scratch off a $200,000 top prize.

"I said, 'It's not real! I don't believe it,'" she said.

The couple said they plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage.