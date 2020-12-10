Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A Scottish couple said they were shocked when a plastic bottle their dog found at the beach turned out to be a message in a bottle that traveled 2,000 miles from Canada.

Sharon and Michael Cox said they were walking on Traigh Eais beach, on the Isle of Barra, when their dog, Louie, grabbed a plastic bottle out of the surf.

The couple opened the bottle and discovered a handwritten note that was dropped into the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The message reads: "Hi, my name is Kaya and my uncle Curt is writing this letter hoping that someone will pick it up and see how far it will travel. This is the latitude and longitude where he will drop this bottle from a fishing boat. I live in a small community named Reefs Harbour on the norther peninsula of Newfoundland, Canada."

The couple said Kayla's family got in touch after seeing their post about the discovery on social media.

"The young lady's grandma, who is a community nurse in the area of Reefs Harbour, contacted me," Sharon Cox told the Press and Journal. "She thanked me for sharing the post and told me how Kaya is very excited to know I found the letter."

"We shall be writing to the address given on the back of the letter and putting together a wee gift box from Barra, enclosing some notes from Barra schoolchildren to send to Kaya," Cox said.