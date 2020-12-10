Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Arizona shared photos from the successful capture of an unusual visitor to the area -- a wandering macaw parrot.

The Pima Animal Care Center said the county received a call for assistance from the Paradise Parrot Rescue after the colorful bird was spotted flying around a neighborhood the Old Pueblo area of Tucson.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to capture the parrot, but the bird evaded them by staying in the branches of tall trees.

The rescuers were finally able to capture the parrot when it settled onto a shorter tree, PACC said.

PACC said the parrot was showing signs of exhaustion and dehydration, but is now recovering.

The origins of the macaw were unclear.