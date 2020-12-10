Watch Live
FDA committee meets to consider emergency authorization for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Trending

Trending Stories

'Christmas angel' returns $250,000 worth of jewelry to Florida couple
'Christmas angel' returns $250,000 worth of jewelry to Florida couple
50 people win Massachusetts Lottery drawing, setting new record
50 people win Massachusetts Lottery drawing, setting new record
Dog rescued from roof of abandoned school in Michigan
Dog rescued from roof of abandoned school in Michigan
Festive deer rescued from holiday light entanglement in Colorado
Festive deer rescued from holiday light entanglement in Colorado
9-pound goldfish found swimming in South Carolina lake
9-pound goldfish found swimming in South Carolina lake

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
RuPaul turns 60: a look back
RuPaul turns 60: a look back
 
Back to Article
/