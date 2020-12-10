Dec. 10 (UPI) -- An Indiana portable toilet company shared a festive video of what it calls " a world record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display."

Service Sanitation posted a video to Facebook showing 32 portable toilets adorned with animated faces "singing" the song "Hallelujah."

Advertisement

"The Jingle Johns have officially set a world record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display," the post reads.

Steve Dykstra, director of marketing for the company, clarified the feat was not an official Guinness World Record, but the company considers it to be a world record because they could not find any other videos online to dispute the claim.

A Guinness representative said the record-keeping organization does not monitor records involving animated faces in holiday light displays.