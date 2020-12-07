Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian town is undergoing a massive clean-up operation after recent winds brought so many tumbleweeds to the area that some people reported being trapped in their homes.

The influx of tumbleweeds -- known as a "hairy panic" in Australia -- took place during the weekend in Hillside, a northwest suburb of Melbourne.

Claire Pigott said the tumbleweeds that covered her yard were up to 14 feet high in some spots. She said her family spent an entire day cleaning up the grass, only to find their home buried again the following day.

Neighbors said they believe the tumbleweeds came in from an unmaintained property near the suburb. They said the local council has refused to help residents clean up the mess.

Weather reports warned residents of winds reaching 68 mph during the weekend.