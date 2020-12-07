Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A food company in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record when it assembled more than 70,000 cans of sardines into a nearly 20-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Mega Sardines, a Philippines-based food brand, said a total 70,638 cans of sardines were stacked in the shape of a Christmas tree to break the Guinness record for the tallest can structure.

Advertisement

The can tree, which measures 19 feet and 4.5 inches tall, was assembled in a warehouse in Valenzuela City and is now on display at the SM Megamall Building in Mandaluyong.

Mega Sardines said the tree weighs nearly 31,000 pounds.

The cans used for the Christmas tree sculpture will be donated to charities Reach Out Feed Philippines and Mega Malasakit Kitchen.