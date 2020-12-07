Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers said two giraffes were removed from a flooding island in Kenya via a steel barge and four more of the animals are to be rescued in the coming days.

Nonprofit rescue group Save Giraffes Now said it teamed up with the Kenyan Wildlife Service and the Northern Rangelands Trust to rescue the two Rothschild giraffes, including the group's only female, from the island in western Kenya.

Advertisement

The group shared video showing one of the giraffes being transported on a steel barge.

Four giraffes remaining on the island are expected to be rescued within the next month.

The rescuers said the group of endangered giraffes were placed in an area near the lake about 10 years ago to protect them from poachers, and recently the animals became stranded when rising waters caused a peninsula to become an island.