Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A wallaroo -- a hybrid of a kangaroo and a wallaby -- escaped from its owner's Illinois home and ended up being rescued from the Illinois River.

Nathan Drewel of Peru said the 2-year-old marsupial, named Wally, slipped out of his harness Wednesday afternoon.

"It was normal, just letting him outside," Drewel told the Northwest Herald. "He had his harness and there was one strap that was too loose on him and he got off it and took off. This was the first time."

Police tracked Wally as he hopped his way through town, and they called for Animal Control when the wallaroo stopped for a rest between Maze Lumber and the Illinois River.

Peru police said officers were awaiting Animal Control personnel when Wally made another run for it, but this time stumbled and fell into the Illinois River.

The Peru River Rescue team was contacted, but Drewel and police feared Wally would not be able to keep swimming for the 30 minutes it would take for the team to arrive. Police flagged down people on a nearby fishing boat, who caught Wally in a net and brought him safely back to shore.

Wally was taken to Bridgeview Animal Hospital to be treated for exposure to the cold water and some minor abrasions.

The wallaroo was later released back into Drewel's custody. Police said the man has the proper permits to keep Wally as a legal exotic pet.