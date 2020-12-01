Reynolds Kitchens announced it is seeking a "Cookie Connoisseur" to develop five unique cookie recipes. Photo courtesy of Reynolds Kitchen

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A kitchen supply company announced it is seeking a "Cookie Connoisseur," who will be paid $5,000 to create unique cookie recipes with "wacky" ingredients.

Reynolds Kitchens said the Cookie Connoisseur will be tapped to author five cookie recipes to be featured in the brand's 21-day Cookie Countdown to 2021.

Bakers interested in the position, which comes with a $5,000 paycheck, are being asked to submit a cookie recipe that includes "an unexpected or wacky ingredient" to the company by Dec. 8.

Entries emailed to careers@ReynoldsSweetGig.com should include the recipe, a photo of the resulting cookies and a 250-word description of why they would be perfect for the job. Applicants should also include their names, ages and addresses, Reynolds said.

"The holidays may be filled with some uncertainty this year, but baking cookies always brings joy," said Lisa Smith, senior vice president of marketing for Reynolds Brands. "We're looking for a fun-loving baker to help us end this challenging year on a sweet note with a creative cookie countdown."