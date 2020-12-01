An Apple-1 computer with its original box signed by co-creator Steve Wozniak is being auctioned online with a starting bid of $50,000. Photo courtesy of RR Auctions

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Boston-based auction house is offering a rare piece of personal computing history -- a fully functional Apple-1 computer with its original box signed by designer Steve Wozniak.

RR Auctions said the Apple-1, one of only a handful known to still exist with its original shipping box, was restored to its original working condition in September by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. The box was signed by Wozniak during a 2005 event at the University of California-Los Angeles.

The Apple-1 was designed by Wozniak and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976. They built about 200 of the personal computers and sold 175.

The computer set to be auctioned by RR on Dec. 10-17 includes the original Apple-1 Operation Manual and original Apple Cassette Interface manual, as well as a program from the 2005 event where Wozniak signed the box. Bidding starts at $50,000.

"The Apple-1 is not only a marvel of early computing ingenuity, but the product that launched what is today one of the most valuable and successful companies in the world," said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction.

"What makes this particular Apple-1 even more valuable is that the collector had the foresight to present one of the extremely rare original boxes to Steve Wozniak and have the Apple-1 creator hold it in his hands one last time," Livingston said.