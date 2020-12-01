Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain shared photos from the rescue of a herring gull that became tangled in some fishing line that got caught on some cables on a rooftop.

The Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a crew Tuesday morning in Cowes when a bird was spotted in distress on a rooftop.

The crew used a ladder to get to the roof and discovered the gull had some fishing line wrapped around its body that had become stuck on some cables.

The bird was rescued and taken by the RSPCA to be checked for injuries.