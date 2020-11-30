Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A meteor that streaked across the night sky in Japan ended with a flash of light that witnesses compared to the brightness of a full moon.

Witnesses reported the fireball was seen illuminating the night sky across Japan about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, and the object was caught on video in various locations across the country.

Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium in Hyogo Prefecture, said the fireball was classified as a bolide, an unusually bright meteor.

"We believe the last burst of light was as bright as the full moon," he told Kyodo News.