Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man put his balancing skills to the test by breaking the Guinness World Record for fastest juggling while riding a unicycle.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, took on the record on the same day he set the record for most juggling catches while riding a unicycle blindfolded.

Rush, juggling three balls in the cascade pattern, finished his 1 minute of juggling with 450 catches, averaging 7.5 catches per second, enough to break the record.

Rush said he managed 32 more catches on the unicycle than he did the first time he broke the record for world's fastest juggling while standing on solid ground.