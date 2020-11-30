Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian diver shared the video recorded by his GoPro while he was using the camera to fight off a charging hammerhead shark under water.

Dion Creek said he was diving for crayfish on Magpie Reef, off Princess Charlotte Bay on the Cape York Peninsula in Queensland, when a hammerhead shark swam directly toward him.

"I was about to adjust the camera. I just caught the shark coming out the corner of my eye," Creek told 9News.

He said he used his GoPro and its mount stick to push the shark away, but the shark turned around and came back toward him. He said he had to shove the shark with the camera two more times before it left him in peace.

"I was the only person in the water, there were only two people in the boat," he said. "Looking back on it I'm actually quite lucky, but at the time it didn't faze me."

Creek said the hammerhead was the largest he has encountered in his diving trips.

"I don't want to be a statistic so next time I need to be more careful and take some more safety precautions and have another diver in the water," he said.