Stan Monkman of Ponoka, Alberta, said the lottery ticket that won him more than $75,000 sat unchecked in a stack of tickets for more than a month before he found out it was a winner. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A Canadian man said he was completely unaware that he had won a lottery jackpot of more than $75,000 until he took a big stack of tickets into a store to scan over a month later.

Stan Monkman of Ponoka, Alberta, told Western Canada Lottery Corp. officials he bought a Lotto Max ticket with Extra from the 7-Eleven store in Ponoka in late August, but the Sept. 1 drawing came and went without his checking the numbers.

Advertisement

Monkman said he ended up taking a big stack of unchecked tickets to a local store more than a month and a half later and discovered the Extra add-on to his ticket had matched the last six digits in the drawing, 1-1-7-7-3-7-4, earning him $76,924.

"Well, it took me a little bit by surprise," Monkman said of discovering his jackpot weeks after the drawing.

Monkman said he plans to use some of the money to make upgrades to his home and share some with his children.