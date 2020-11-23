Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A website dedicated to reviews of electronic devices and services is offering a cheer-loving cinephile the chance to make $2,500 by completing an unusual job: watching 25 classic holiday films in 25 days.

Website Reviews.org said the "Chief Holiday Cheermeister" will receive $2,500 and yearlong subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max and Apple TV+.

The person will be required to watch 25 pre-selected holiday classics including Elf, It's a Wonderful Life, The Polar Express and Home Alone in a 25-day period.

The Cheermeister will then be required to complete a questionnaire about each film, and at the end will select the best of the bunch.

Applications are being accepted on the website through Dec. 4 and the winner will be announced Dec. 7.