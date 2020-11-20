James Swimpson, of Elizabeth City, N.C., bought 20 tickets with the same number combination for the same Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing and won a total $100,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A man won a $100,000 prize from a Virginia Lottery drawing with $5,000 prize tickets by buying 20 identical tickets bearing the numbers that previously won him a much-smaller jackpot.

James Swimpson, of Elizabeth City, N.C., told Virginia Lottery officials he decided to buy 20 Pick 4 tickets bearing the number combination 1-4-4-1 when he visited Love's Travel Stop in Skippers, Va.

Swimpson said he knew the numbers were lucky because a few years ago the same combination earned him a $5,000 jackpot.

His purchase for the Nov. 2 drawing earned him a grand total of $100,000 -- 20 $5,000 prizes.

Swimpson said he plans to use his winnings to pay off bills.