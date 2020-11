Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Indian martial artist broke a Guinness World Record when he used his head to remove 68 bottle caps in 1 minute.

Prabhakar Reddy used his head and a piece of wood attached to the end of a table to remove the caps from 68 bottles in 1 minute in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

The martial artist was assisted in his attempt by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B.

The feat defeated the previous record, which was set by Pakistani martial artist Muhammad Rashid Naseem.