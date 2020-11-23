Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in New York state came to the assistance of a deer spotted swimming in the Long Island Sound with a paint bucket stuck over its head.

Frank Floridia from the Strong Island Animal Rescue League responded to the scene near Port Jefferson when members of the public reported a deer swimming with a bucket stuck over its face.

Floridia said he initially tried to swim out to the deer, but found the water was too cold. A nearby boater came to his assistance and he ended up hanging off the side of the boat as it pulled up next to the deer, which was apparently disoriented and swimming in circles.

Floridia said he was able to guide the deer back to shore and remove the bucket.

"I bear-hugged her against the boat and he drove us back to shore. As we got back to shore I was still holding her on the front of the boat," Floridia told WABC-TV. "She seemed very calm -- she knew she was being helped."