Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Idaho man shattered a Guinness World Record when he donned a blindfold, climbed onto a unicycle and managed 463 juggling catches while riding.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, previously set the blindfolded unicycle juggling record at 30 catches, but it was broken by Jeremy Walker, who managed 70 catches before dropping a ball or losing his balance.

Rush's video shows him remain on his unicycle while completing 463 catches -- more than six times the previous record.

Rush said the entire attempt lasted 1 minute and 6 seconds.