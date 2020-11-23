Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A University of North Carolina track coach dribbled a basketball for a mile and broke the Guinness World Record for the feat by only 0.02 seconds.

Dylan Sorensen initially set the record in May, when he ran a mile in 4 minutes and 37 seconds while dribbling a basketball, and his record was broken multiple times in the ensuing months.

Advertisement

Sorenson topped the record again this month, with a time of 4 minutes and 33.73 seconds -- narrowly beating the current record of 4 minutes and 33.75 seconds.

The record attempt raised money for the FORevHer Tar Heels program, a nonprofit supporting female student athletes at the school.