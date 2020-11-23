A Modbury, South Australia, man who won a $393,449.40 lottery jackpot on his late father's birthday said he used a set of numbers that he inherited from the older man. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $400,000 on his late father's birthday said he used a set of numbers that he inherited from the older man nine years earlier.

The Modbury, South Australia, man told The Lott officials the numbers he chose when he bought his ticket for the Nov. 21 X Lotto drawing were a combination of the numbers his father used to play and some numbers he chose himself.

"I've been playing those numbers for nine years now. They were my late father's numbers and some of my numbers combined," the man said.

The numbers earned the man a $393,449.40 jackpot -- on his father's birthday.

"He passed away a few years ago now and it's his birthday today," the winner said. "It's a blessing from him!"

The man said the winnings will come as a big help, as he recently lost his job due to COVID-19.

"I was recently made redundant because of the pandemic so I'm out of work at the moment and it's been pretty hard," he said. "This will be able to help me along until I find another job. Once I've found work I'll use the rest towards a house."