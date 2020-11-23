Actor John Barrowman, who played Captain Jack Harkness on several episodes of "Doctor Who" before starring in spin-off series "Torchwood," is returning to the character for 2020 holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks." File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The producers of BBC series Doctor Who announced the long-running sci-fi show's upcoming holiday special will feature the return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness.

Barrowman, who first appeared in 2005 episode "The Empty Child" before making numerous appearances on the show from 2005-2010, will join Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor in upcoming holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks."

The actor's return as Harkness was foreshadowed in a brief cameo in the Season 12 episode "Fugitive of the Judoon."

"Putting on Jack's coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman said. "It's always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He's a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack's heroic adventure with Thirteen."

Chris Chibnall, executive producer and showrunner of Doctor Who, heralded the character's return.

"A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there'' no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it's Captain Jack. Daleks beware!"

Barrowman played Harkness for four seasons of Doctor Who spin-off series Torchwood, which aired from 2006-2011.

"After a tantalisingly brief appearance in 'Fugitive of the Judoon,' it's a total joy and thrill to welcome back John as Captain Jack. One of the most iconic characters in Doctor Who lore, his presence ignites this holiday special from the start," BBC Studios executive producer Matt Strevens said.

"Revolution of the Daleks" is due to air this coming holiday season on BBC One in Britain and BBC America in the United States. The series also stars Mandip Gill as Yaz, Tosin Cole as Ryan and Bradley Walsh as Graham.