Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An environmental nonprofit in Florida said a volunteer walking on a beach discovered what seemed to be a macabre scene -- but turned out to be a washed-up store mannequin.

Ocean Hour, a Florida nonprofit that organizes beach clean-up events, said a volunteer named Kathleen was walking the beach on the intercoastal side of Perdido Key when she came across what initially seemed to be human body that was missing its head.

The nonprofit said another witness on the scene called 911, but Kathleen took a closer look and discovered the barnacle-encrusted form was a headless store mannequin that had apparently spent a good amount of time in the water before washing up on the beach.

"We are glad it wasn't a real body," Ocean Hour said in a Facebook post.