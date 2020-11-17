Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida family walking on the beach discovered a message in a bottle authored by a child in Cuba about three years earlier and thrown into the sea during a hurricane.

Katie Bodiford said she and her family were exploring an overgrown island across from their home in Flagler Beach when they discovered a plastic bottle with a note inside.

Bodiford said her family had to cut the bottle open and carefully remove the water-damaged note from inside.

"I really hope somebody finds this," the note reads.

The note was not signed but appears to have been authored by a child who reported they were planning to launch the bottle during Hurricane Irma, which swept through Cuba in 2017.

"It's just amazing that that kid went out there in these really big winds with this Hurricane Irma and was brave enough to throw it out there in the ocean," Bodiford told WESH-TV.

The family posted a photo of the letter on Facebook in the hopes that the owner will find out about their message in a bottle's fate.